Queen Beyoncé is having the best year ever.

So far, we’ve witnessed everyone from Oprah to Madonna sing praise to what is arguably one of the greatest shows ever. After 33 shows, box office data shows, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has become the high-grossing tour of her career, with $295,676,504 in sales.

This becomes the highest-grossing tour of all time by a black artist, breaking the record set by her own Formation World Tour. Set to make $500,000,000 in ticket sales, I can’t help but to think about the adversity she overcame back when she silently fought through senseless rumors. If we learn anything from this ray of light we learned that naysayers and opinions don’t mean a thing when you stay disciplined and focused.

This tour tells a story with so many hidden gems that calling it a show doesn’t even do it justice—it’s an experience. One that you don’t want to miss. Creative thinkers, movers and shakers have been showing up by the boatloads to get a glimpse of this epic performance. Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell, Pharrell Williams, Kelly Rowland, Salma Hayek, Kris and Kylie Jenner, Kandi, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Amy Schumer, Ashley Graham and more have made this a priority in their schedule much like the rest of us.

I remember a time when they couldn’t pronounce her name correctly.

Now my 7-year-old daughter Felicity is envisioning her own future after we went to see Beyonce perform at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. We both sang and danced through tears amazed at the legend my daughter (and myself) look up to. For three hours straight we watched her consistency, perfection, stamina and creativity in a way the world has never seen before.

After growing up with every image but my own in the spotlight, it’s breathtaking to witness this greatness from Beyonce (and Blue Ivy) with my own black princess.

It’s safe to say this generation has a new Michael Jackson in town…and her name is Beyoncé.