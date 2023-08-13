Last week social media had a field day with the Montgomery brawl in Alabama which resulted in several arrests and even more memes. The crew from the Harriott II Riverboat in Montgomery, Alabama famously came to the defense of dock captain Damien Pickett after he was jumped by a group of thugs who refused to abide by the rules.

Now singer Stephanie Mills has vowed to help with their legal fees.

She went on Twitter to share:

Wow!!!

@ampharris

this is super cool. You surprised me with this post. “Let’s do the right thing” is a song I recorded back in 2021. Something about our people and motivating us to support each other. Love for #MontgomeryAlabama

