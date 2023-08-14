Boosie Badazz attempted to have his gun charge dismissed by invoking the 2nd Amendment. Unfortunately for him, the dismissal was denied.

Boosie and his legal team submitted a motion citing that laws prohibiting felons from possessing firearms are unconstitutional. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the filing was registered in association with a new standard for the Second Amendment by the U.S. Supreme Court. Others who attempted to use the same argument have also failed, as judges stated there is no prior case where laws were overturned to support felons.

“Nothing in Mr. Hatch’s motion persuades this Court that these holdings are incorrect or that the Court otherwise has the right to disregard binding Ninth Circuit precedent here,” District Judge Cathy Bencivengo wrote in response.

Advertisement

Boosie’s case will continue toward trial.

In June, Boosie was released after posting a $100,000 bond. TMZ caught up with Boosie in the back of an SUV on Friday night, departing the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego.

Boosie has been released from jail 🙏pic.twitter.com/BrrBY24zbH — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 24, 2023

And then Boosie pulled right on up to Ruth Chris.

Boosie ordering Ruth Chris after he was released from jail has me crying!!! 🤣🤣🤣



Waiter:”how would you like your steak cooked?”



Boosie:”Well done…I don’t Like nothing pink on the inside but some 🐱 “ pic.twitter.com/g2rQgXLkWL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 24, 2023

Days before, Boosie Badazz was granted a bond and put up the cash, but prosecutors did not acknowledge the court decision, he says.

Boosie, whose real name is Torrance Hatch Jr., was taken into custody by federal agents this past week following his court appearance for an illegal weapons possession charge in San Diego, California, last month.

“After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go,” Boosie wrote. “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.

“The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down, wiped his shoulders and shook his head with a look of evil in his eyes. This is total misconduct from a prosecutor. He is racist and has evil intentions. Now they filed an appeal asking another judge to keep me in prison. I need the people of San Diego outside the court tomorrow to protest the injustice that is being done to me.

“I need ALL prayer warriors across the world to pray this southern district of California remove Mr. wheat and this prosecution off my case. Even my attorneys have never seen nothing like this in their career. Help Me Fight this Injustice and say a prayer for my freedom tomorrow.”

After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go. They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.

The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down,… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 22, 2023

Unsealed court documents have revealed that the federal arrest actually stemmed from the May 6 arrest in San Diego when authorities in San Diego saw Boosie on IG Live associating with a well-known member of the Crips in the local area.

The law enforcement agency that observed Boosie online saw a gun in his waistband and used an “Airborne Law Enforcement Unit” to find him. When police pulled over the SUV, they found the firearm that matched the one found on his waist in the video.

After the case was dismissed in San Diego, ATF arrested Boosie last week for being a felon possessing a weapon.