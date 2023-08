Drake Asks Fans to ‘Keep Your Bras On’ as His Son Attended His L.A. Show

Drake asked his fans to hold their bras for one night as his son attended the Los Angeles shows. Drake launched his residency at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, and wanted to protect his son, Adonis Graham’s, innocence.

“Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time,” Drake said. “So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on.”

You can see moments from the nights below.

Drake told the crowd last night to keep it PG & keep their bra’s on cause Adonis was there 😭 pic.twitter.com/QgrhX1iUX9 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 14, 2023

Adonis watching his dad perform 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Ir243WoNgg — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 13, 2023

Adonis attended the show last night in LA 🤍 pic.twitter.com/KQnS5ZCvK1 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 13, 2023