Drake is continuing his support for Young Thug. Before Drake started his extended stay with Los Angeles shows, he uploaded pictures in a new “STOP RICO” hoodie supporting Young Thug. “3 the guys out the you know…” he captioned the post.


With Young Thug behind bars, the YSL team got a bit creative for the “Oh U Went” video featuring Drake. The new video has Thugger’s bars being rapped by community members and children, showcasing a bright summer day. The Boy pops in with videos from North Memphis, where he turns up with a squad of kids in an alluring Black and White scene.

You can tap into the full video below.

