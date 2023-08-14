Last month, trailblazers Fool’s Paradise Travels hosted their annual extravaganza—FP Garden Party. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the The Queens Botanical Garden, this event has become an annual celebration where movers and shakers are whisked away to a realm where friends, fashion, music, and indulgence seamlessly collide.

A Soiree Beyond Compare

Imagine stepping into a world where picnics have no boundaries and everyone is congregating in harmony amongst beauty.  The FP Garden Party is precisely that – an ethereal soiree that brings together the who’s who to enjoy time with their favorite people. Hosted within the confines of the Queens Botanical Garden, this annual picnic festival unfolds as an urban Eden, where the fusion of fashion, immersive installations, and culinary delights creates an experience that transcends the ordinary.

The FP Garden Party is not just an event; it is a sartorial symphony where attendees express their individuality with a kaleidoscope of colors, textures, and styles. When I saw the picnic setups which consisted of full blown table settings, candles and charcuterie platters, I knew I was in for a treat.  The attendees were living canvases, transforming the lush garden into a runway of personal narratives. Dressed for the occasion each fashion aficionado showcased their finest garden threads.

The music played the soundtrack that brought the party together playing the classics and house grooves that brought back memories.

Local cuisines were offered and prepared with love as well as prepared meals which graced picnic blankets. Premium cocktails flow like liquid poetry, offering a tantalizing respite from the summer’s embrace.

Sponsors Pronghorn, Sorel, Uncle Nearest and Uncle Waithleys graciously contributed to the evening while event organizers Neville Hall Jr. and Ariel Pesante made sure all the details meshed together. Event partners Queens Botanical Garden. Fleur Luxe NYC, Boozee Bar and Brown & Balanced helped guarantee the event went seamlessly.  

Immersive Wonders

As attendees wander through the garden’s labyrinthine paths, they stumble upon beautiful immersive installations. From ethereal sculptures to interactive exhibits, these installations invite guests to take the perfect photo as a momentum. 

The FP Garden Party isn’t just an event; it’s an encapsulation of urban escapism. A moment frozen in time, where laughter, music, and camaraderie intermingle. It’s an annual affair that lingers in the hearts of attendees, becoming an evergreen memory that brings a smile to the lips and a sparkle to the eyes.

In the heart of the Queens Botanical Garden, Fool’s Paradise Travels has woven a spellbinding tapestry of art, music, fashion, and nature.

You don’t want to miss the next one!

photos by Instagram: @lord.made

Lord Made