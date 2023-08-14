LL COOL J once had a collaborative album with 50 Cent. Hip-Hop has become the home of collab albums, and LL and 50 Cent will be the NYC collaboration we will never see. Appearing on The Breakfast Club, LL revealed that he wrote an album with 50 that he ultimately scrapped.

“I tried to do a more collaborative writing album. I did a whole album with 50 Cent,” LL revealed. “And we were writing together on this album. And when it was done, I listened to it. I’m like, ‘It sounds good. I like the music, it sounds cool, but it ain’t me.’ So, I ain’t put it out.”

LL would provide more details, “It was nothing against 50, I love 50. I just wanted to try something different. It didn’t work.”

Advertisement