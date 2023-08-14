Rapper Magoo, half of Hip-Hop duo Timbaland & Magoo, has died at age 50. Playa group member Digital Black tributed Magoo on Instagram. “Man can’t believe this RIP Magoo damn big bro wasn’t ready for this at all #superfriends,” Black wrote.

Ginuwine also wrote on Instagram, “I just want everyone to know that time is short love who you love and make sure they know it.” In a second message, he expanded: