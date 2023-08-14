NBA Youngboy is taking his talents to fashion, appearing as the new face of Supreme. In a new set of photos, NBA Youngboy is seen in various Supreme fits and even bringing in one of his kids for the photoshoot.

In the pair of photos, Youngboy wears a white Supreme tee and gives a menacing stare. The second, he dons a Black hoodie while holding his child’s hands. Additionally, he spells out Supreme in another picture. You can see the campaign images below.

In addition, NBA Youngboy will be the next Hip-Hop star to have an item with Rap Snacks. Details on what Youngboy’s snack will be are currently short, as the Rap Snacks official Instagram page offered a teaser announcement.

Advertisement

In May, NBA YoungBoy still delivered his Richest Opp project. The new release comes on the heels of Youngboy recently dropping his 33-track Don’t Try This at Home album. In addition, YoungBoy released the video for “Bitch Let’s Do It.”

Richest Opp is a 17-track album largely delivered by the rapper solo. Included in the album is “Fuck the Industry Pt. 2,” where Youngboy throws shots at Drake, Durk, J. Cole, Lil Yachty, and more. You can hear all of the album below.