Ray J Celebrates 7 Years of Marriage with Princess Love: ‘You Are My Partner in Every Sense’

Ray J is celebrating the seventh anniversary of his marriage to Prince. Hitting Instagram, Ray J shared a collection of their photos with a special message.

“Happy 7th Anniversary Prinky!!” Ray J wrote. “Our journey hasn’t always been easy, but the fact that we’ve overcome challenges and stayed together shows you how strong our love is! You are my partner in every sense, and I will never forget the love and commitment that brought us to this beautiful milestone.”

In March 2023, Ray J petitioned that the case is thrown out. TMZ notes Ray J filed docs in L.A. courts to dismiss the divorce from his wife, Princess Love.

It appears the two are hoping to work through their issues, including a recent trip to Vegas to celebrate Ray J’s birthday. He told the outlet he wanted to start “fresh” with his wife.

Ray J filed in Oct. 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, but now it seems some agreement has been found.

In Jan. 2023, Ray J scribed a message on Instagram about the status of his family: