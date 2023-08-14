Damar Hamlin is officially back on the football field. The safety for the Buffalo Bills played in Saturday’s (Aug. 12) preseason matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. During his return, Hamlin registered three tackles in the 23-19 win.

“It was super fun,” Hamlin said. “It was a great experience. Just another milestone and a step up just getting back to myself as far as in the football space and in the NFL.

“Just my first few plays in being pressures, and there’s my number being called. So, all of the jitters, all the nerves, that was like out the window right there, like right then and there. But it was good for me. It was able to get me going.”

"How many people can say that they really get to overcome something of a hurdle this big in their life and still be here to tell the story of it?"



Damar Hamlin after his return to game action for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest in January. pic.twitter.com/R41UvmWOMK — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 12, 2023

A remarkable day at @HighmarkStadm.



Damar Hamlin describes emotional first game back: https://t.co/lMxWqW3mq0 pic.twitter.com/YnGoisDhjV — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 13, 2023

For the first time since last season, Damar Hamlin is out on the field. 🫶#INDvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/l2dKdNh7De — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 12, 2023

Last month, Damar Hamlin offered his support to the James family following news Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest.

The eldest son of LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing at the University of South California, a James family spokesperson revealed to ESPN. James is out of the ICU and in stable condition.

Hamlin offered prayers and his support on Twitter: “Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”