Over the weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers called off all trade talks involving James Harden and stated they would expect Harden to be at training camp. Early Monday morning, NBA Insider Shams Charania shared a video from Harden’s China tour for Adidas in which he blasts 76ers president Daryl Morey. Morey and Harden have a relationship dating back to the Houston Rockets.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden told those gathered. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

On Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski ended trade talks for Harden, who has a preferred destination of the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden picked up his $35.6 million player option but the Sixers’ request for Harden was too high for most bidders.

