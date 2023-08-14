Summer Walker brought out her metallics for Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour. The R&B star stunned in a silver mini dress and knee-high boots and evoked the queen’s energy in a matching hat and veil.

“It’s not the diamonds, it’s not the pearls, its just that I’m that girl,” Walker captioned the post.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour pulled into Atlanta, and during the first show on Friday, Aug. 11, Queen Bey dubbed The A winners of the “Eerbody on Mute” moment from her single “Energy.” If you haven’t picked it up yet, when Beyoncé sings the lyrics, the entire stadium is to go silent, a feat that Atlanta mastered cause the whole city was on their zoom.

You can see the moment below.