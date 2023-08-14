Nestled in the heart of the bustling streets of SoHo, the lavish oasis that is The Dominick brings together fashionable hard-working locals to bask in its opulent charm. This five-star luxury hotel, renowned for its timeless elegance, has unveiled a rooftop paradise that stands as a testament to urban indulgence. Ascending to the skies, The Dominick offers a resplendent rooftop pool oasis that promises to redefine the very essence of downtown Manhattan living.

Amidst the city that never sleeps, The Dominick’s rooftop pool emerges as a tranquil sanctuary. The allure of this mini escape lies not only in the shimmering waters that mirror the sky above but in the meticulously designed cabanas that cocoon visitors in pure luxury.

Terrace on 7: Where Culinary Excellence Meets Skyline Splendor

The Terrace on 7, is an ethereal haven that blurs the line between indoor opulence and outdoor grandeur. Here, The Dominick has played host to a culinary poolside luau that tantalizes taste buds with a fusion of Asian-Hawaiian flavors.

El Ta’koy: A Culinary Odyssey with a Panoramic Backdrop

El Ta’koy, a culinary concept synonymous with innovation, serves as the culinary heart of Terrace on 7. This epicurean outpost casts a spell with its seafood and vegetable-forward creations, paired harmoniously with a symphony of rum, tequila, and mezcal cocktails. El Ta’koy presents dishes that dance on the palate, inviting diners to embark on a journey where fusion meets finesse.

Here, the fusion of hand-crafted cocktails, delectable fare, and the panoramic vistas of the SoHo skyline create an experience that lingers in the memory.

Enveloped in Luxury: Sisley-Paris Spa at The Dominick

The allure of The Dominick isn’t confined to culinary delights and rooftop revelries. Enter the newly minted Sisley-Paris Spa, a sanctuary of pampering and indulgence that invites guests to embark on a journey of wellness and rejuvenation. With nine treatment rooms and three private spa suites graced with balconies, the spa marries opulence with relaxation. A harmonious extension of Terrace on 7, the Sisley-Paris Spa beckons guests to savor exclusive spa treatments poolside, enveloped in an ambiance that whispers of luxury and serenity.

Sisley Paris Spa

In the heart of downtown Manhattan, The Dominick’s rooftop oasis beckons with a symphony of sensory delights. As the sun dips below the horizon, the city lights paint a mesmerizing portrait, transforming each patron to paradise. Escape the hustle and bustle where the sky’s the limit and every moment is a masterpiece.

The Dominick Hotel

Don’t miss their next Luau 8/30 and check out these additional events this summer open to reservations:

Taco Tuesdays (every Tuesday this Summer)

Rum Flights (every Wednesday this Summer)

Wine Tastings (every Thursday this Summer)

Visit The Dominick, where the skies meet the streets, and dreams take flight.

