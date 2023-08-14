According to reports, YNW Melly has a court hearing scheduled for August 18 in front of a Broward County judge after an unknown motion was filed by the incarcerated rapper’s attorneys. His lawyers filed a motion to re-depose one of the detectives in the case, but that motion was denied. The judge ruled, “Defendant has failed to show good cause for re-deposing Det. Mark Moretti.”

Jurors could not agree on Melly’s guilt or innocence last month in the shooting deaths of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, so it is now being reported that a re-trial for YNW Melly in his double murder trial, which ended last month in a mistrial, is set to begin on October 9.

