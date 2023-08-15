Boosie Badazz Picks R. Kelly Over Michael Jackson in a Verzuz Battle: ‘Aint Nobody Got More Hits Than Kellz’

Boosie Badazz is back on his R. Kelly train. During an Instagram Live session, Boosie recalled his 2020 take that no one wants to see R. Kelly in a VERZUZ. That includes the late Michael Jackson.

Last year, a surprise R. Kelly album was released on DSP,s only for it to be later confirmed not to be from the singer. But Boosie listened.

“R.Kelly TALKING DAT SHIll. THE BEST TO EVER DO IT. YOU BETTER GO LISTEN TO THE ALBUM. NUMBER 1 FAN -BOOSIE BADAZZ,” Boosie captioned a video of himself listening to the allbum.

Boosie was vibing to R Kelly new album I admit it 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Dc9wd3YB1V — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 9, 2022

Now Boosie is back on his R. Kelly train, saying he would “blow” Michael Jackson in a head-to-head matchup. “How many Michael Jackson songs you know and how many R Kelly songs you know?” Boosie said. “Aint nobody got more hits than Kellz. Y’all don’t wanna keep it real ‘cause he in the position he in.”