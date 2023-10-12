DJ Envy said he is not a scammer, in fact, he was the one scammed. After making the news after being accused of providing a Cesar Pina with a platform to scam hardworking people, Envy hit The Breakfast Club to deliver a statement. Envy said his lawyer suggested he didn’t deliver the statement.

“Let me explain some things. Now, the reason I did these seminars is because I wanted to uplift my community. I wanted to teach my community about real estate. Things that I didn’t know when I was buying my first home. I did these seminars and brought industry professionals to all these seminars, whether it was real estate agents from different markets, contractors, money lenders. I even brought Auction.com to actually show people how to purchase houses online.”

Envy added, “if he took money I wasn’t privy to it nor did I even know. But I do understand how people feel if they did give him money because I gave him a lot of money that I didn’t see a dollar of return.”

You can hear it from Envy below.

According to NBC New York, DJ Envy used his position on The Breakfast Club on iHeartRadio to promote the scheme, which included seminars promoting the flipping of properties in underprivileged areas of New Jersey.

In a testament to the nature of the scheme was Jose Santiago and his wife, who claimed they wanted to invest in real estate to support a positive future for their children. After investing $200,000, their hopes and dreams appear to be gone.

The couple believed they would invest in run-down properties to renovate and flip, using equity from their Florida home as start-up money. Sadly, they never saw a dollar. Another man, Nigel Chamblin, stated $235K in one property and an additional $300K in two others.

”There were other people investing in these exact same properties,” Chamblin said. ”It was a scam, it was a lie.”

DJ Envy also states he lost half a million dollars, with his lawyer stating he is also a victim.He is contending daily with cases that are being filed improperly against him,” Massimo D’Angelo, Envy’s attorney, said.