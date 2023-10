Gucci Mane Prepares New Project ‘Breath of Fresh Air’ for Bricksquad Day

Bricksquad Day is never going to pass up Gucci Mane. Hitting social media, Big Guwop announces a new project, Breath of Fresh Air, for 10/17.

The album is set to feature Lil Baby, Young Dolph, Key Glock, J. Cole, Kodak Black, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and more. You can see the full tracklisting below.