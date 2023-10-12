Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Aren’t Divorced Yet Because They Haven’t ‘Figured it Out’

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Aren’t Divorced Yet Because They Haven’t ‘Figured it Out’

Jada Pinkett Smith has further pulled the curtain on her relationship with Will Smith. In a clip from a forthcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb, Pinkett Smith stated she and Will Smith live “completely separate lives” and have since 2016.

The appearance is in promotion of her new memoir Worthy, which drops on Oct. 17. Pinkett Smith confirms that the two are still together legally but romantically have divorced.

Why haven’t they made it official legally? Because there is more work to be done.

Advertisement

“Just not being ready yet,” Pinkett Smith said. “Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership … In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out.”

Pinkett Smith stated the relationship became strained by them both being “stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through … whatever,” Pinkett Smith says. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

In a separate feature with PEOPLE, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she thought the Oscars slap was a skit. You can read that here.