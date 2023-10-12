Jeannie Mai Jenkins Speaks Out Following Divorce Filing by Jeezy: ‘Need to Take a Break and Disconnect’

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Speaks Out Following Divorce Filing by Jeezy: ‘Need to Take a Break and Disconnect’

Jeannie Mai has made her first statement since news broke of Jeezy filing for divorce. Hitting Instagram, Mai wrote: “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect. To Heal.”

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai still live together, despite the rapper and entrepreneur filing for divorce from the reality star.

According to TMZ, the household may be a bit awkward as the two don’t specifically interact and only cross paths in transition in and out the house. Both parties are maintaining that their priority is their one-year-old daughter, Monaco.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Jeannie Mai ‘Devasted’ by Jeezy Filing for Divorce, Hopes to Find a Resolution

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s seemingly sudden divorce now has additional detail. The split between the two celebrities is reportedly due to “certain family values and differences.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, an insider stated, “They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met.” Jeezy filed for divorce last week, citing their marriage is “irretrievably broken” in the court documents.

The filing was placed in the Fulton County Superior Court, and the two have already separated. There is a prenuptial agreement in place.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jeezy is seeking joint custody of their daughter.

READ MORE: Insiders Shut Down Rumors That Jeannie Mai Cheated on Jeezy with Mario Lopez

If completed, the divorce would end a marriage that began in March 2021. The ceremony was at their home during the pandemic.

Recently, Mai celebrated Jeezy’s new book, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe. “Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom,” she wrote on Instagram. “You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist.”

In January 2022, Jeannie and Jeezy welcomed their child. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family… Baby Jenkins is Here 🍼 ❤️. ” Which included a shot of the newborn blankets sitting in the hospital baby bassinet with a sign that covered the usual name of baby, weight, length, and time of birth that simply said, Jenkins.

Best known for co-presenting the daytime talk show, Jeannie Mai began trying to start a family with Jeezy before their March 2021 wedding. After suffering a pregnancy loss, she considered in vitro fertilization but ended up conceiving naturally.

“It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control and God has a plan,” she told Women’s Health in September 2021 while announcing her pregnancy news.

“Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture, I have no idea what to expect.”