N.O.R.E. Questions ‘Caresha Please’ Winning Media Award Over ‘Drink Champs’ & More: ‘Nobody Gonna Say Nothing?’

N.O.R.E. isn’t feeling Yung Miami taking home the BET Hip-Hop Award for 2023’s best Hip-Hop Platform. Yung Miami won for her podcast Caresha, Please.

Caresha, Please beat out AllHipHop, Drink Champs, Hip Hop DX, Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Rap Caviar, The Breakfast Club, The Joe Budden Podcast and XXL. Following the win, N.O.R.E. had a quick question on Twitter.

“So nobody gonna say nothing bout the podcast /media award? Ok me neither !!!” N.O.R.E. tweeted.

