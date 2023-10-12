Rudolph Isley, one of the Isley Brothers’ founding members, died at the age of 84.

According to TMZ, Rudolph Isley died in the state of Illinois and is believed to have suffered from a heart attack.

Rudolph Isley and his brothers O’Kelly, Ronald, and Vernon established The Isley Brothers at the beginning of the 1950s. Initially, the group, which had its roots in gospel music, subsequently switched to the rhythm and blues style and enjoyed significant financial success and critical acclaim. Rudolph’s combined contributions to the group—as a vocalist and a percussionist—significantly influenced the distinctive musical identity of The Isley Brothers.

The Isley Brothers released several number-one singles throughout their career, including timeless standards like “Twist and Shout,” “Shout,” “It’s Your Thing,” and “Between the Sheets.” The distinctive musical style of the group was greatly influenced by Rudolph’s melodic voice and musical talent.

The impact of Rudolph Isley’s efforts on the music business is immeasurable. As a crucial part of one of the most recognizable acts in the genre, he continues to be honored and recognized for his significant contribution to influencing the sound of soul and R&B music.