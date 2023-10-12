The New York Liberty is now in do-or-die mode. After mounting a second-quarter comeback to combat a hot start for the Las Vegas Aces, the Liberty received a 104-76 rout in game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

In the game’s opening quarter, the Aces opened a 19-2 lead, finishing the quarter up 38-19. The Liberty stormed back behind the power of Jonquel Jones, who put on a rebounding display in the second quarter.

After a closer halftime, the Aces took off again, running the Liberty out of their building and sending the series back to Brooklyn with the Aces needing just to win one more game. Will the Aces’ return to New York be easy? They know it will not.

“It’s really about buckling in, understanding personnel and knowing about the little things in a series,” said A’ja Wilson. “They’re going to have counters and know how to maneuver through defense, because that’s what great players do. But if you can just make it a little bit harder, that’s how you can create that difference.”

For the game, Wilson had 26 points and 15 rebounds, while the backcourt of Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum added 24 and 23 points, respectively. Chelsea Gray kept the offense going with 11 assists. Jones had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Liberty, while Breanna Stewart added 14 and 13 rebounds.

Game 3 is this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN App.