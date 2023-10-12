While accepting their Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz let fans know the VERZUZ brand is not dead.

“Me and my brother created something special, and it ain’t over,” Timbaland said. “Black-owned, Verzuz, me and Swizz Beatz. I’m glad to share this with my brother.”

Swizz added, “Like Tim said, we own Verzuz again. We got quiet for a minute, but we’re gonna come back strong and show you what it is. That wasn’t just something for the pandemic; that’s something for the world.”

Verzuz has gone MIA after some legal troubles, but Timbaland says it will soon make a return. Speaking with AllHipHop, Timbo called Verzuz a baby and also shared his team’s need “to reorganize the ship.”

“With everything going on in the world, we have to convert back and really make this a real serious business model and a real serious thing, because I feel like Verzuz changes people’s lives,” Timbaland said. “What me and Swizz have created, we have changed the lives of a lot of things and built up catalogs, so we have to really structure who we are and when we come back, what we stand for.”

Timbaland added, “I believe that we’re gonna drop some good ones before the end of the year. We’re trying to get at least one good one before the end of the year to recalibrate what Verzuz is going to be in the future.”

