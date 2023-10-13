Boxer and philanthropist Floyd Mayweather Jr. is helping out Israel in a big way. The champ sent one of his private jets loaded with supplies to aid Israel and its citizens amid the war with Palestine.

According to reports, the plane is loaded with food and water and bulletproof vests for both the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and civilians.

Mayweather also took to Instagram to declare that he stands with Israel in the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement

Israel was invaded by Hamas (Palestine militants occupying Gaza) in a surprise attack early Saturday, Oct. 7.

“I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists,” Mayweather wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 9. “Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!”