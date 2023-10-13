Today Ice Spice releases the song for “Pretty Girl (with Rema)” on 10K Projects/Capitol. The rapper, singer, songwriter and overall It Girl is joined on the track by Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter Rema and produced by RiotUSA.

“Pretty Girl (with Rema)” comes days after the Bronx-born Ice Spice was announced as the season premiere musical guest on Saturday Night Live, which will air tonight(October 14), won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards and Best New Artist at the 2023 Video Music Awards, graced the cover of Variety magazine and LA Times, added “Deli” as her 3rd RIAA-Certified Gold single with (the other two are “Munch (Feelin’ You)” and “In Ha Mood.” “Boys a Liar Part 2” with Pink Pantheress is certified platinum). Another week in the life of 23-year-old Ice Spice.