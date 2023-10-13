Jada Pinkett Smith is pulling back the curtain on all the corners of her life. In a new PEOPLE exclusive, Pinkett Smith revealed she used to sell drugs just to get back.

Pinkett Smith is detailing her life in the new memoir, Worthy. During the latest reveal, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she juggled the dual life of a performing student and street drug dealer, stating it was her “solution to survive.”

“When you aren’t the priority of your parents,” Jada said to PEOPLE, “you don’t know how to be a priority to yourself. I had parents who were addicted to drugs.”

Jada Pinkett Smith is the cover star of the new edition of PEOPLE, and during the conversation, she revealed that she thought the Oscars slap was a skit.

“I thought, ‘This is a skit,'” Pinkett Smith said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him. It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

She stated after the show, the first thing she said to the Oscar-winning actor was, “Are you okay?” Adding, “I’m going to be by his side but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

The conversation circled her forthcoming book, Worthy, which will be released on Oct. 17.