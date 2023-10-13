WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She and Tupac Were Soulmates But Had No Chemistry

Jada Pinkett Smith has officially stated what many across Hip-Hop believed was in her heart: Tupac was her soulmate.

Speaking with journalist Christal Jordan at RollingOut, Pinkett revealed that Tupac was her soulmate and believed they shared past lives.

“There is all kinds of definitons of soulmates,” Pinkett Smith said. “If there is such a thing as past lives I definitely think Pac and I have traveled a few together.”

Pinkett Smith says she never regretted attempting to make a romance because there was no chemistry between the two.

