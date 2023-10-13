Jordan Brand is set to welcome four promising NBA rookies into its illustrious fold, continuing its legacy of shaping basketball and basketball culture. The new additions to the Jordan Brand family include Marcus Sasser, a Detroit Pistons Guard; Cam Whitmore, a Houston Rockets Forward; Jaime Jaquez Jr., a Miami Heat Guard; and Jett Howard, an Orlando Magic Guard.

“From starting on Team Melo’s 7th grade squad to being an official Jordan Brand athlete?” said Cam Whitmore. “This is crazy. I’ve been rocking Jordans since I was a youngin, and I’m very grateful and appreciative to be a part of this family.”

Howard added, “The little kid in me is coming out again. Anytime I had played My Career on 2K, I picked Jordan Brand to be my signature shoe on that, so this is a full-circle moment. I’m excited beyond belief.”

This moment is pivotal for these talented athletes, underscoring Jordan Brand’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the basketball future. Several notable achievements support the expansion of Jordan Brand’s roster. In 2019, Jordan Brand signed three prominent NBA athletes, including Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and key players like Bradley Beal, Bam Adebayo, and Rui Hachimura. Last year, the brand welcomed Paolo Banchero, last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year, and Rhyne Howard, the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year, both selected as No. 1 overall picks in their respective drafts. Furthermore, the WNBA roster has grown significantly, expanding from two athletes in 2019 to twelve in 2023. Jordan Brand has also ventured into the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) space, signing Kiki Rice and Kiyomi McMiller and welcoming new athletes across the NFL, NASCAR, and MLB.

The future is bright for these talented rookies as they join the Jordan Brand family.