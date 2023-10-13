Several news reports have confirmed that a Broward County judge has removed the lead prosecutor in the retrial of YNW Melly’s double homicide case.

Circuit Judge John J. Murphy ruled that ssistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley could not continue to serve as the llead prosecutor in the case because he felt there was a chance that she might testify for the defense. Bradley has been named as one of the defense’s witnesses who can further lessen the credibility of one of Jamell “YNW Melly” Demons’ main accusers in his murder trial.

The retrial is set to be underway, with jury selection starting as soon as next week.

Advertisement

TheSource.com will update this story and cover the retrial.