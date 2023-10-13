Larry June and prolific producer Cardo have exciting news for their fans as they gear up for their fifth collaborative project, The Night Shift. This project marks their first collaboration since 2021’s Into The Late Night mixtape. While more details about the project are on the horizon, the duo has dropped the second song and accompanying video, “Chops On The Blade.”

Cardo showcases a classic west-coast beat in this latest track, setting the stage for Larry June’s signature relaxed and tranquil flow. The seamless chemistry between the rapper and producer shines through, promising an exciting addition to their collaborative repertoire.

Larry June and Cardo have a history of creating captivating music together, and The Night Shift is expected to be no different. Fans eagerly anticipate the full project, eager to experience more of the distinctive style and dynamic energy that has become synonymous with their work. Stay tuned for further updates on The Night Shift as Larry June and Cardo continue to redefine the hip-hop landscape.

