Latto Blasts Tweet Calling Her an Industry Plant: ‘I Worked VERY Long & Hard to be Here’

Latto is not here for anyone who is trying to dim her light. Hitting X, Latto clapped back at a fan who called her an industry plant.

“I been doing this since a kid & I get real love/respect from the greats for that..” Latto wrote. “I came up before social media I handed out mixtapes, did open mics & talent shows, etc I when y’all say this.. I worked VERY long & hard to be here.”

You can see it from Latto below.

Latto notched her first No. 1 on the Hot 100 this past summer. Latto‘s new collaboration with Jung Kook, “Seven,” lands at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first rapper to get to that position in 2023.

Latto celebrated the achievement on her Instagram story: “Oop am I a bora girl now? 🙈 Forever grateful!! Thanks JK for trusting me! Armypots up +10000.”

Jung Kook is a K-pop star and a member of the group BTS. The single is believed to be the first from his forthcoming album.