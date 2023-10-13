After a surreal moment onstage with Beyonce and a hint at a collaboration with the Queen Bey, Megan Thee Stallion is back in the news. The Houston rapper has been in an ongoing legal battle over a deal she signed at the beginning of her career. Meg has been fighting to get out of her contact with Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment for three years with a vicious back and forth between her and the labelhead.

Megan is calling on her fans asking for their support for her new album after she reveals that she paid for it out of her own pocket.

Watch her video below.

