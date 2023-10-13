Virginia has blessed the music scene with some of the best to ever do it. From Missy Elliot and Timbaland to Pharrell and Pusha T, VA artists have been known to bring that heat, rap artist Mr.Reaper is no different.

Hailing from Woodbridge, VA, Mr.Reaper qualifies as one of the top artists to watch coming out of his city. If you haven’t heard the name, I suggest you get familiar. Inspired by hits like Bone Thugs N Harmony’s “Tha Crossroads”, a 13 year old Mr.Reaper picked up his pen and began to ink greatness.

“Each and every day in school I would get my penang pad and write down lyrics. I was and still am all about music. I love it! You can reach so many people by telling your story. I want to let the world know of my talent of making lyrics, but also inspire those around me. Life is too short, and you only live once. The impact you have within yourself can bring a monumental impact to others.”

Recognized by Earmilk, Hip Hop Weekly, AllHipHop, ThisIs50, Notion and more, Mr.Reaper’s journey continues to resonate with the masses. His recent resurgence emphasizes his unwavering commitment, while his magnetic singles and collaborations paint a vivid musical narrative. As he evolves, Mr.Reaper remains dedicated to his listeners and his craft, solidifying his position as a luminary in Hip-Hop.

Notably, Mr.Reaper’s singles “Ur Slippin Away From Me” and “Thru The Dark” soared to chart success, finding their place on iTunes UK and South Africa charts. The music videos for “Thru The Dark” and “Awaken” earned prestigious premieres on MTV and BET, solidifying his status as a rising star.

Be on the lookout for Mr.Reaper’s forthcoming album The Price of Money, slated for release in early 2024, and stream “Options” featuring Wiz Khalifa below.

Keep Up With Mr.Reaper

