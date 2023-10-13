Memphis-born rapper NLE Choppa took center stage at Kevin Hart’s Hart House at University Park South, hosting “Study Break Sessions.” The event was a delightful mix of serving food to college students and donating 10% of proceeds to LA Promise Fund’s Black College Success Initiative.

During this lively gathering, USC’s Majorette Team performed impressive routines to the rapper’s chart-topping hits, including the latest single, “College Girls.” NLE Choppa also seized the opportunity to spotlight his brand, Eat Virgin Meal Bars, which officially launched earlier this year, alongside Co-Founder Natasha Pestano Rice.

In an episode of “On The Beet With Jermaine Dupri,” NLE Choppa shared his journey towards a vegan lifestyle, motivated by struggles with mental health. The rapper observed the positive impact of plant-based eating on his well-being and decided to embrace veganism fully.

Advertisement

The event celebrated Hart House’s first anniversary and its commitment to providing plant-based, real ingredients to the community. With four locations across LA, including Westchester, Monrovia, Hollywood, and Downtown, Hart House is a beacon of “plant-based for the people.” Their menu showcases a delectable range of plant-based options, from burgers and chick’n sandwiches to salads, nuggets, fries, tots, and milkshakes, all free from antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup. NLE Choppa’s partnership with the plant-based chain underscores the growing popularity and importance of plant-based dining in today’s world.