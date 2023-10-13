Offset pulled up to The Breakfast Club to talk about his album, but Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy asked him about getting threatened by Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty.

“Man, please,” Offset said. “I’ll never do no lame ass shit like that. All that shit is a joke. I don’t even want to bring it up. I laugh at shit like that. I got real money, I handle real business. I’m on my way to Coach Prime on a jet. I’m 30 years old. I’m grown as hell. You know how long it took me to get away from that? That bullshit online. Anything in that manner, I just blow it off.”

Offset stated in the past, some of his decisions have cost him money, and he believes that it is a trap for him to crash out.

Beef and shots between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are normal. Both of their husbands getting into it is a new wrinkle. Last month, Kenneth Petty threatened Offset on social media. Unfortunately for him, that threat has led to legal trouble.

According to famed court reporter Meghann Cuniff, Petty has been ordered to 120 days of house arrest by a federal judge in Los Angeles for his threats.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” the order reads. “This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders.”