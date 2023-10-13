Offset has just released his latest album, SET IT OFF. This 21-track project is a deeply personal endeavor for Offset, serving as a form of healing for himself and a heartfelt message to his devoted fans and supporters.

SET IT OFF boasts a star-studded guest list, including Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chlöe. The album promises diverse sounds and lyrical depth, reflecting Offset’s growth and experiences.

Offset dropped the official music video for “SAY MY GRACE” featuring Travis Scott to celebrate the album’s launch. The visually captivating video was filmed in Pattaya, Thailand, at The Sanctuary of Truth Museum, Nong Noch Botanical Gardens, and the Pattaya Floating Market earlier this year. Directed by Maya Table and executive produced by Offset and SheShe Pendleton, the video offers a cinematic and artistic visual experience.

Leading up to the album release, Offset treated fans to tracks like “JEALOUSY” featuring Cardi B and “FAN.” “JEALOUSY” quickly gained popularity on major hip-hop playlists across digital streaming platforms, amassing over 76 million combined global streams. The song’s accompanying video, inspired by the 2001 film Baby Boy, has garnered over 19 million views.

SET IT OFF is now available for your listening pleasure, offering a dynamic and personal journey through Offset’s musical and emotional landscape.