Rolling Loud, renowned as the World’s Largest Hip-Hop Festival, has unveiled an exciting partnership with Overtime Elite. As part of this groundbreaking collaboration, Rolling Loud will assume the naming rights for Overtime Elite’s Southern California Academy team, rebranding it as the “Rolling Loud” team for all OTE league games starting this season. This historic move marks the first time a brand has lent its name to a team in the history of Overtime Elite.

In addition to the team’s announcement, Rolling Loud and Overtime Elite are set to launch an exclusive merch capsule, featuring jerseys, logos, and designs inspired by the team’s dynamic new identity. Fans can anticipate the release of Rolling Loud x OTE merchandise, and details for purchase will be revealed soon.

The establishment of the Rolling Loud Overtime Elite team further cements the game-changing partnership between these two innovative entities. Last season, Rolling Loud sponsored Overtime Elite’s playoff semifinals, known as the OTE x Rolling Loud Semi-Finals, which were broadcast live on Prime Video in February 2023. The electrifying event featured a captivating performance by Florida rapper Luh Tyler at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, serving as the backdrop for Tyler’s music video single, “Put In Overtime.” Rolling Loud also crafted a special “Cold Hearts” merch capsule for the occasion, featuring unique designs inspired by OTE teams Cold Hearts, YNG Dreamerz, and City Reapers. This dynamic partnership is set to redefine the intersection of hip-hop, sports, and entertainment excitingly.

Speaking on the partnership, Rolling Loud co-Founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif remarked, “The sport and spirit of basketball is an important part of the Rolling Loud experience, so we’re excited to expand that connection beyond the festival grounds with Overtime Elite. We’re proud to join with this exciting new league and help support the next generation of athletes in Los Angeles — our second hometown. Rolling Loud x OTE, lfg.”

Tyler Rutstein, Overtime’s Chief Brand Officer, added, “As we continue to expand Overtime Elite’s brand and innovate with like-minded partners, we are excited to grow our partnership with Rolling Loud in season three. There’s an undeniable intersection between basketball, music, fashion and partnering with Rolling Loud allows us to be in the center of it all creating new experiences for both our players and our fans.”

You can purchase pieces from the collection here.