The two biggest stars on the planet, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, linked up at the premiere of Swift’s new concert film, The Eras Tour film. Making for a cute moment, the two sat first row at a movie theater and posed for a picture. Beyoncé would playfully toss popcorn to the camera.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyoncé’s influence,” Swfit wrote on Instagram. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at the ERAS TOUR film premiere.pic.twitter.com/e8XaiHA1Ou — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 12, 2023

Early figures for Beyoncé’s forthcoming film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, have brought back a large first-day number. According to Deadline, The presale estimate for the first 24 hours is between $6-$7 million. The film will come after Thanksgiving and currently has a selling price of at least $22. A total presale opening for Beyoncé is projected for $20 million.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Beyoncé released a trailer for her upcoming movie, chronicling her groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour. The trailer is a visual feast, showcasing Beyoncé’s incredible artistry, stage presence, and creative vision.

The trailer opens with a montage of stunning shots from the tour, including Beyoncé performing on stage, interacting with her fans, and behind-the-scenes footage of her rehearsals and creative process. We also get a glimpse of the exclusive visuals from Beyoncé’s Renaissance album that will be featured in the movie.

The trailer also includes a brief interview with Beyoncé, in which she talks about the importance of the tour to her and her fans. “This tour was a celebration of our resilience and our ability to overcome any obstacle,” she says. “I wanted to create a show that would inspire and uplift people, and I think we achieved that.“

The trailer ends with the message: “Coming to theaters December 1, 2023.