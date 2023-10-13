Travis Scott launched his highly anticipated UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour with a spectacular sold-out show at Charlotte’s Spectrum Arena in North Carolina. The multi-talented artist captivated the audience with an electrifying performance, featuring a diverse setlist that included fan favorites such as “SICKO MODE,” “BUTTERFLY EFFECT,” and “Antidote.” Travis Scott also weaved in tracks from his critically acclaimed album, UTOPIA, which has earned recognition as the biggest hip-hop release of 2023.

The tour consists of 39 sold-out dates and will continue with two consecutive shows at Raleigh’s PNC Arena on Friday, October 13th, and Saturday, October 14th. Travis Scott is set to mesmerize fans in various cities, including Dallas, Kansas City, Oakland, Seattle, Miami, Brooklyn, Boston, and more, culminating with two remarkable shows at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, December 28, and Friday, December 29. Notably, the tour features Travis Scott’s largest headline show to date at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 5th. Tickets are still available at travisscott.com.

Travis Scott continues to make a positive impact with his Cactus Jack Foundation, donating $2 from every ticket sold to uplift Houston youth through initiatives like toy drives, scholarship programs for HBCU college students, and supporting educational and creative pursuits.

Advertisement

UTOPIA claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 for four consecutive weeks, spending seven weeks in the top 5 and more than ten weeks in the top 10. The album has garnered over 2.4 billion streams worldwide to date, with Spotify dubbing it the most streamed album on its first day for 2023, and Apple Music confirming the second biggest first-day streams of an album in 2023.