Usher Returns to Top 10 of Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart for First Time in Seven Years

Usher is back in the spotlight, securing a top 10 position on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for the first time in seven years with his hit “Good Good,” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

According to Billboard, in the most recent tracking week (Sept. 29 – Oct. 5), “Good Good” saw 5.4 million official U.S. streams, marking a 1% increase from the previous week. The song also recorded 2,000 sales downloads, a notable 45% surge, propelling it to a new peak at No. 3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart. Furthermore, “Good Good” garnered 38.7 million total audience impressions in radio airplay, reflecting a significant 9% improvement from the previous frame.

“Good Good” retains its position at No. 1 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for a second consecutive week, solidifying its status as the most-played song on U.S. monitored R&B/hip-hop radio stations, even with a minor 2% drop in plays.

Usher is getting ready to close an epic 2023 and get ready for a more grand 2024. With plans for the Super Bowl underway, Usher’s catalog is receiving a big boost.

According to Billboard, Usher’s music is rising in streams, with increases headed into the millions. Between Sunday’s announcement and Monday, Usher saw a 16% increase. His staple “Yeah!” also got 962,000 streams, while “My Boo” moved 527,000 streams. On Tidal, “You Make Me Wanna…” had a 55% jump.

With a Super Bowl performance on the way and an album loaded, Usher‘s 2024 is about to get crazy. The next announcement is reportedly a world tour.

According to Billboard, Usher is scheming on a global tour, his first in a decade. Usher’s team is reportedly working to secure locations worldwide to bring his live show.

The full report is below.

Usher Is Planning a Global Tour to Follow Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/Pow4qk9Jn3 — billboard (@billboard) September 26, 2023

Usher recently enjoyed a playful moment with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union as he took his residency globally for a stay in France. His current set of dates is as the La Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, and the power couple was in attendance.

As Usher reaches the point of his set where he serenades a woman, he approaches Union to sing but then hits a pause. “This is Dwyane Wade, I ain’t crazy! That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it.”

The two laugh it off before Usher says, “So happy to see you.”

Meanwhile, Usher is killing the Super Bowl promo.