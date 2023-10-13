Westside Gunn has unveiled his much-anticipated album, And Then You Pray For Me, available through EMPIRE/ Griselda Records.

This exceptional album features an impressive lineup of legendary contributors, including RZA, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, J.I.D., DJ Drama, Giggs, Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, Stove God Cooks, Tay Keith, Boldy James, EST Gee, Rome Streetz, Daringer, Conductor Williams, Beat Butcha, and more.

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Virgil Abloh, Westside Gunn’s close friend, the renowned Off-White creative designed the artwork for And Then You Pray For Me. Abloh’s innovative and boundary-pushing designs also graced the cover of Westside Gunn’s “Pray For Paris.” This collaboration underscores their enduring friendship and creative synergy.

“I have Virgil Abloh doing my artwork and who left on earth can say that,” Westside Gunn says. “I cannot disrespect his legacy, he’s immortal and I feel this is his way of blessing me; even though he’s not here in the physical.”

For And Then You Pray For Me Westside Gunn adopted a unique approach by recording most of the album overseas, immersing himself in inspiring environments in Paris, Athens, London, and Denmark. This international journey allowed him to focus on his music, nurture his creativity, enhance his fashion design skills, and prioritize his mental well-being. By disconnecting from social media’s negative energy, Westside Gunn crafted a deeply personal and authentic album that resonates with listeners.

“I’ve been living a healthy, sucka-free life, and it’s given me a new energy,” Gunn details. “I feel better than I ever have; stronger and smarter. I’m the best curator in the game right now and that’s said by the who’s who—not me. GOD is the greatest. I love ya’ll.”

You can hear the album below.