Beyoncé and Adidas’ Iconic Ivy Park Finale



Beyoncé and Adidas’s final collaboration, Ivy Park Noir, is here, and it’s all black everything. The capsule collection is a culmination of the two brands’ work together, combining Adidas’ athletic and functional excellence with Ivy Park’s signature emphasis on shape and trend-defying creative vision.



The press release states that the Ivy Park Noir collection represents the zenith of Adidas and Ivy Park’s creative synergy. It’s a beautiful fusion of Adidas’ athletic prowess and Ivy Park’s unapologetic emphasis on form and trend-defying innovation.

Highlights from the collection include sleek leotard bodysuits, oversized motorcycle jackets, pleated mini skirts, and long shiny pleather coats. The collection also features a variety of accessories, such as beanies, bucket hats, and sneakers.



Don’t miss out, Ivy Park Noir is sure to become a collector’s item. The collection is available in sizes XXS to 3XL, and prices go from $35 to $350. You can find the Ivy Park Noir collection online, in select Adidas stores, and in select partner stores.



Beyoncé’s Ivy Park journey began in 2016, first with Topshop and then with Adidas in 2018. We’ve witnessed captivating collections, from rodeo-themed campaigns featuring stars like Snoh Aalegra and Tobe Nwigwe, to campus-themed drops and the thrilling “Park Trail” collection with Ice Spice.



While the partnership is coming to an end in 2023, there’s a silver lining. Creative differences might have triggered this farewell, but it’s not the last we’ve heard of Ivy Park. Beyoncé is set to reclaim her brand, carve her unique path, and embrace creative freedom – a journey we’ll all be eager to witness.



Stay tuned for Beyoncé’s next creative journey!