October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and many of our favorite fashion brands are supporting the cause. While many are familiar with the pink ribbon symbol, many brands are supporting Breast Cancer Awareness this month by donating proceeds from sales to various organizations like Susan G. Komen, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. These organizations help fund research, treat patients, spread awareness, and offer other various forms of support for this important cause. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the second most common cancer overall. However, Black women are 42% more likely to die from the disease than their white counterparts,

Coincidently, the current trend this season recommends fashionistas add a dash of pink in their wardrobe. From soft pastels to vibrant pinks, this trend allows you to celebrate femininity in your own unique way.

Check out some of our favorite pink looks of the season.

CHOCHENG Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Prabal gurung spring 2024 ready to wear

Love Shack Fancy spring 2024 ready to wear

Fforme spring 2024

Anna Sui spring 2024 ready to wear

What styles are you wearing this season?