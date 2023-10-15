Nate Husser, a Montreal-born artist now based in L.A., is no stranger to the rap scene. Once recognized as one of Canada’s emerging talents, he’s now an international sensation. Known for his dynamic energy and solid Montreal-rooted fan base, Nate’s artistry is in full bloom with his most recent project, “Dark Songs To Drive To,” having been recently released on October 13th via +1 Records. Ahead of this release, he teased fans with tracks such as “Did it b4,” “Lemons,” “Itchy Palms,” and “Ready for War.” Each song carries a unique, almost sinister production quality, laying the foundation for ‘Dark Songs To Drive To’.

With the release of “Dark Songs To Drive To”, it’s evident that this album is deeply personal for Nate. It features artists like D Cut, Merlyn Wood, and Lyfe Harris while gracing production from DJ COCO, DRTWRK, Tony Seltzer, YOUNG TROY, and CONNOR BARKHOUSE. Born out of Nate’s fondness for a particular sound, the album evolved over three years, being fine-tuned while Nate released other projects. Tracks like “Hypebeast” showcase his confident style, with lines like “All of my diamonds and outfits they hittin from head down to toe ain’t a thing on me missin”. The album promises a medley of vibes, ensuring listeners can find a track to resonate with. Recording sessions, like that for “Ready For War,” highlighted Nate’s spontaneous nature and the genuine energy he brings into the studio. Though the song’s video shoot in the sweltering desert heat was a test of endurance, Nate believes the final result was worth every challenge.

That said, Nate is more than just a solo act. His collaboration track record reads like a ‘who’s who’ of the music industry, including names like Kaytranada, LUCKI, Mick Jenkins, BabyTron, and Cousin Stizz. The beginning of 2022 saw Nate transitioning from Montreal to L.A, and in the few months since, his career has skyrocketed. With the launch of his “All Time High” album in August ’22 and an astute digital marketing put in effect by Harrison Golding and Avesta Shadpey, the track “Dwayne Carter Flow” went viral on TikTok, leading to a surge in daily streams and ultimately endorsements from brands like Puma and Pro Club. Dwayne Carter Flow’s success ensured +1 Records that Nate’s digital marketing needs were in good hands, with the marketing duo being called back to lead strategies for the newly released ‘Dark Songs To Drive To’.

Advertisement

For Nate, “Dark Songs To Drive To” is more than just another album; it’s an intimate insight into who he is as an artist. A chance for both long-time fans and newcomers to connect deeper with his music and journey. This album is a testament to his growth, dedication, and the rich tapestry of experiences that have shaped his sound.