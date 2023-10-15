Being a celebrity definitely has its perks, but it also has its downsides too. From grueling tour schedules to online cyber bullying, celebrities are not immune to mental health struggles. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Day in October, we have compiled some of the best advice for promoting positive mental health from some of the industry’s biggest names.

Beyoncé: Took a break and came back better than ever

Beyoncé has been working full-time since she was a teenager, so it’s no surprise that she became so overwhelmed with a grueling schedule that she needed a little break. In an interview, she recalls how in January 2010, “it was beginning to get fuzzy — I couldn’t even tell which day or which city I was at. I would sit there at ceremonies and they would give me an award and I was just thinking about the next performance.” She stated that her mother was very persistent in telling her that she had to take care of her mental health. She took a year off of making music and spent the time traveling and relaxing and came back fresh and renewed a year later to make a series of chart-topping albums. While taking an entire year off of work probably isn’t an option for most people, taking a break is one of the best things a person can do for their mental health.

Joyner Lucas: Used music as his creative outlet to manage struggles with an ADHD diagnosis

Joyner Lucas has long been an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and has also used his ADHD diagnosis as what he describes as “a reverse uno card.” In an interview with Billboard, he stated that he embraced his own attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder as a tool to unlock creativity, so much so he named his 2020 debut album after it. To date, the album has sold over half a million copies and is RIAA-certified gold. The artist has publicly acknowledged that while ADHD has presented him and others with certain challenges, a mental health condition does not need to limit one’s opportunities in life.

Miley Cyrus: Speaks out about removing the stigma of receiving professional help

Miley Cyrus has also been an advocate from mental health and emphasizes the importance of therapy, stating that “every person can benefit from talking to somebody.” The “Flowers” singer also publicly acknowledged that she has taken medicine to treat her depression and wants other people to know that there is no shame in receiving professional medical help for their mental health.

Nicki Minaj: Ensures fans they are not alone

Many people who are struggling with mental health often feel isolated and alone, which only furthers their pain in many cases. Nicki Minaj uses her platform to let others suffering from mental health issues know that they are not alone. Minaj, who has spoken out in the past about how she was so low at one point in her life that she contemplated suicide, took time to mention the importance of mental health at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards while accepting the Video Vanguard award. She stated: “I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people who you think have perfect lives.” To many, it probably does seem like Minaj has the perfect life. However, she makes a good point that what is shown to the public and on social media is often not a reflection of people’s realities- something everyone can keep in mind before scrolling Instagram and comparing their lives to others.

Big Sean: Keeps it real

Big Sean has often spoken publicly about his own long-held depression and anxiety publicly, explaining that he wanted to “keep it real” because he “was tired of not keeping it real,” he said in an interview in 2021. “I was tired of pretending I was a machine and everything was cool and being politically correct or whatever. I just was like, I’m a just say how I feel.” He hopes that his advice will transcend to fans and their own lives, stating that “whatever they can apply to their life and better themselves and maybe it just even starts a whole journey in a different direction as far as upgrading and taking care of themselves and bossing up themselves.” In a separate interview, he stated how I’m the past he rarely took time to take care of himself and noted that nurturing himself is now a high priority for him- as it should be for everyone.

Doja Cat: Owned her ADHD diagnosis

Like Joyner Lucas, Doja Cat has also talked about how she struggles with ADHD and in an interview, stating that she felt like she “was stuck in one spot and everybody else was progressing constantly.” The “Paint the Town Red” singer learned to channel her creativity into her music and now has progressed to one of the top-selling female artists of her generation. Her advice reminds people that no one progresses in the exact same way and it’s important to not compare your own journey to the journey of others.

Michelle Williams: Stresses the importance of faith, family and friends

Michelle Williams took time from songwriting to write her own memoir about her struggles, “Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours.” In the book, she opens up about her years-long struggle with depression and details how she had suicidal thoughts. She concludes with the importance of prioritizing one’s mental health as well as describes the important role that faith, family and friends play in each other’s mental health journeys.

Jennifer Lopez: Emphasizes self-care, health, and rest

After experiencing an stress-induced panic attack in her late 20s brought on by too much work and not enough sleep, Jennifer Lopez describes how she learn to prioritize her mental health and self-care. She has also stated the importance of exercising, eating healthy, and getting adequate rest, which is great advice if whether you’re performing at the Super Bowl halftime show or working a desk job.

Billie Eilish: Removing stigma and embracing your own uniqueness

Billie Eilish has been under public scrutiny before she was even old enough to drive. In an interview with Vogue, she describes how she struggles with Tourette’s syndrome as well as how she has experienced body dysmorphia in the past, stating how she used to compare herself to models and felt that she was never skinny or pretty enough. Despite her struggles, Eilish broke into the industry and skyrocketed to the top with her own unique sound and look- both of which are constantly evolving. She hopes that Gen Z will be more open to talking about mental health and removing the stigma associated with it. She’s also a living example of how a person’s uniqueness can be the best thing about them.

Kendrick Lamar: Learning to accept change and live with grief

Kendrick Lamar has often spoken openly in the past about his struggles with mental health, survivor’s guilt, and grief. The artist, who is well-known for mastering the art of lyric-writing, has used his talent to discuss his mental health struggles with lyrics such as “money can’t stop a suicidal weakness” and “depression is restin’ on your heart,” amongst others. He states that going through change can be exceptionally difficult for anyone and that “accepting change — that’s the hardest thing for man, accepting change.” Studies show that men are far less likely to seek out treatment for their mental health than women, so hopefully male artists like Lamar can show other men that there is no shame in struggling with mental health.

Kid Cudi: Got clean from drugs, focused on mental health

Kid Cudi has shared how he battled with depression and even had suicidal thoughts. In 2016, he shared that he abused drugs as a way of coping with his depression. In 2016, he checked himself into a treatment center for depression and “suicidal urges.” Kid Cudi is a prime example of showing the importance of how getting professional treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues can have a tremendous impact on a person’s life. Following his rehab stay, he came back to continue to make even more chart-topping music.