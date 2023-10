Adonis is following in the footsteps of his did Drake, dropping his first official track, “My Man Freestyle.” Fans got their first taste of the track at the end of “Daylight” on the recently released For All The Dogs album.

Lil Esso produced the new single and has arrived on streaming services, hearing Adonis with child-friendly bars about his iPad, seeing his dad, playing basketball and more.

You can see the video for the “My Man Freestyle” below.

