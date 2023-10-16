Over the weekend, Las Vegas’ renowned Palms Hotel was treated to a night of unforgettable music and nostalgia courtesy of the incomparable Babyface. The 12-time Grammy-winning and platinum-selling artist graced the stage with an electrifying presence, showcasing his endless catalog of hits.

As the lights dimmed and the crowd roared in anticipation, Babyface transported the audience through decades of his illustrious career. With flawless renditions of classics like “Whip Appeal” and “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” as well as a mesmerizing medley of his greatest compositions for artists like Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston, TLC, and Boyz II Men, fans were captivated throughout the night.

But the surprises didn’t stop there. Babyface brought out special guests who added their magic to the evening. Chante Moore lent her soulful vocals to Karen White’s “Superwoman,” while Tank put his charismatic touch on Johnny Gill’s beloved hit “My, My, My.” Kevon Edmonds showcased his incredible talent with a stunning rendition of After 7’s “Ready or Not.”

The night’s climax arrived when Tank and Kevon joined Babyface on stage for a show-stopping collaboration, delivering flawless renditions of timeless Boyz II Men classics, “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You.” The trio’s harmonies were perfection, and their energy left the audience in awe, making this a night to remember in Las Vegas.

“Babyface’s sold-out show at the Palms Hotel was a testament to his enduring legacy and the timeless appeal of his music. His unrivaled talent, combined with the incredible performances of his special guests, created a night that will be remembered by fans for years to come,” said Michael Paran, founder and CEO of P Music Group, Babyface’s management company.