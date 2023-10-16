Biggie And Tupac’s Mugshot Plus Footage Of B.I.G.’s Last Performance Up For Auction

Biggie And Tupac’s Mugshot Plus Footage Of B.I.G.’s Last Performance Up For Auction

Almost 28 years later the murders of legendary rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. are still as fascinating to hip hop fans as the Titanic. Now the mugshots of the two hip-hop icons will soon be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The never-seen photos will go on sale by GottaHaveRockandRoll on Oct. 25 and Nov. 10. Also, a clear video of Biggie’s final performance at the Sting festival in Jamaica from December 1996 will be available as well.

According to TMZ, Biggie performed in a wheelchair with his leg in a case during the performance. The winner of the auction will have full copyright privileges of the video. The video is expected to sell between $1-$2 million. The images are expected to bring in a high price tag.

Check out the images below.

Advertisement