Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend: Nelly Ices Out Ashanti to Celebrate Her Birthday

Nelly had Ashanti speechless as he presented her birthday gifts, showing an iced-out watch and flooding her neck. While opening the gifts, Ashanti is held speechless, in awe. She puts on all the pieces and celebrates with her man, continuously hugging him and showing appreciation.

Nelly had Ashanti literally lost for words after he iced out her wrist and lit up her neck for her birthday! 😍😍😍



Ashanti also performed with Usher in Vegas.